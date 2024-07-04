Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABEO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $178.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,758 shares of company stock worth $154,047. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

