abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.78

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $3.80. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 305,887 shares trading hands.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

