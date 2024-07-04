abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.78

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $3.80. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 305,887 shares trading hands.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
