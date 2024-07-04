ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,555 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 188,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $48,534.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,619.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,356 shares of company stock worth $949,987. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,557.44 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

