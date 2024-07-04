Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $305.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.48.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

