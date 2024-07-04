Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,985,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Adeia worth $173,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Adeia alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADEA. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adeia by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Adeia by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia by 790.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.