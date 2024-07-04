Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Invst LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $570.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.79 and its 200-day moving average is $533.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

