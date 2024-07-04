Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Anne Delsanto Sells 148 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $16,055.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $16,055.04.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $14,058.52.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 143,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

