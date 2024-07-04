Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Increased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,888.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,983 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.56. The company has a market capitalization of $264.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

