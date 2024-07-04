Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.68

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.68 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 86.25 ($1.09). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 266,755 shares.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £139.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,118.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.64.

Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

