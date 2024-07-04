Aimee Katz Sells 100,000 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aimee Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $5,213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

