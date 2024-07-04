Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $90,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,585,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

