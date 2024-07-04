Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Alarum Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.67 million, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.