Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 1,234,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,401,000 after buying an additional 480,587 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,785,000 after acquiring an additional 569,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

