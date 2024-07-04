Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 186 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.