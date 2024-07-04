Alexis Desieno Sells 7,451 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $59,235.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $405.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardlytics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Cardlytics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

