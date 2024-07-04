Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3,647.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $42,689,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $243.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.83.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

