Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ALSN stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

