Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $45.45 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,107 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.29% of TransUnion worth $45,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

TRU opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,896 shares of company stock worth $1,237,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

