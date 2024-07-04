American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

