Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 682 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.57. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $187.62.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,355,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,731,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,128,000 after purchasing an additional 979,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,558,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,179,000 after purchasing an additional 684,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $4,101,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

