Amit Gupta Sells 7,507 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) COO Amit Gupta sold 7,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,680.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $278,884.56.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $405.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 677,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 27.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 231,303 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardlytics

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.