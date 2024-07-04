Analysts Offer Predictions for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.67.

PPL opened at C$51.19 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

