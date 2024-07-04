Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Down 6.2% in June

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

