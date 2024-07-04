Ardor (ARDR) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Ardor has a total market cap of $60.37 million and $2.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Get Ardor alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.