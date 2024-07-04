Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $365.42 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $365.42. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.75 and a 200-day moving average of $281.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

