Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 580 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $205,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ANET opened at $365.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $365.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

