Arvest Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $114.77 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

