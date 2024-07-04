Arvest Investments Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $163.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

