Arvest Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $362.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.89 and its 200 day moving average is $386.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

