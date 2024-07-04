Arvest Investments Inc. Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Arvest Investments Inc. reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2 %

KDP opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

