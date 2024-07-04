ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $93.91

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and traded as low as $87.32. ASGN shares last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 114,673 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

ASGN Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,600.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Further Reading

