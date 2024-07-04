Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 3%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 68,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,164,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

