Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,329. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76.
- On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32.
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32.
- On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,424.28.
- On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,326,801.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05.
- On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94.
Atlassian Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $182.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.67. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Atlassian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.