Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,329. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76.

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,424.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32.

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,326,801.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $182.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.67. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Atlassian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

