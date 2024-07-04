Atwater Malick LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $197.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $200.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,548 shares of company stock worth $12,774,204. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

