Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 34,254 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $208.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day moving average is $186.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $598.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

