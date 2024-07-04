Axie Infinity Price Reaches $5.34 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00009291 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $787.71 million and approximately $40.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,598.68 or 1.00233873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072838 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,532,293 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,526,127.83308938 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.48625254 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $38,092,758.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

