AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Up 8.5% in June

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.23. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

