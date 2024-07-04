Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Ayr Wellness Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AYRWF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $118.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

