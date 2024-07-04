AZZ Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:AZZ)

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for AZZ in a report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.98. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $76.66 on Thursday. AZZ has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AZZ by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 357,110 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 76,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $9,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

