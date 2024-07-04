Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 11,009 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $163.84 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

