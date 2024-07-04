Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 12,526 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.31.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

