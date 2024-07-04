Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 14,521 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

COO stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.