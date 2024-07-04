Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $150,004,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Littelfuse by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 69,842 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after buying an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Littelfuse by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,549,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $252.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

