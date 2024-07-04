Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,645,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,280,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $172.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

