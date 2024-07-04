Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 2,121 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 35,493.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,602 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,007 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,027,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU opened at $26.12 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

