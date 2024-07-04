Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,844.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,889.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,868.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

