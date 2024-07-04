Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,094.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 134,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $198.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.