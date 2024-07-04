Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $2.57 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $130.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $131.02.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,205 shares of company stock worth $5,193,529 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.