Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $268.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.69. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

