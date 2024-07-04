Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $91,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

